South Lyon Father Shot Inside Home Dies From Injuries

January 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A South Lyon man, who had been hospitalized since he was shot inside his home, has succumbed to his injuries.



43-year-old Kevin Stamper passed away Tuesday after being hospitalized in critical condition following the December 30th shooting that killed his 17-year-old son Dylan. An autopsy is planned later this week, at which point authorities will consider amending the charges against the two suspects jailed in the shootings.



19-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor is charged with ten felony counts, including murder, assault and armed robbery, while 27-year-old Anthony Porter, also of Ann Arbor, is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and felony firearms. They are both due back in Oakland County District Court on February 10th for a probable cause conference.



South Lyon Police say that Zeineh entered the Stamper’s the Liberty Street home at about 9pm the evening of December 30th. A short time later, he opened fire, killing Dylan Stamper, and critically wounding Kevin Stamper. Police say Porter remained in the suspect’s vehicle outside. Dylan Stamper and Zeineh knew each other, but the extent of that relationship, nor a motive for the shooting, has been released by authorities.



Meanwhile, Stamper’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.