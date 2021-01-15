Second Suspect In South Lyon Murder Arrested

January 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





South Lyon Police have located a second suspect wanted in connection with a homicide.



27-year-old Anthony Marshall Porter was arrested and arraigned in connection to the homicide that occurred around 9pm on Wednesday, December 30th. Porter is charged with three counts of Armed Robbery and three counts of Felony Firearms. He was arraigned Wednesday from the Oakland County Jail at the 52-1 District Court in Novi. Bond was denied.



Porter is believed to have remained in the vehicle while 20-year-old Fadi Jesus Zeineh of Ann Arbor entered a home on East Liberty Street and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who survived but was initially hospitalized in critical condition. South Lyon Police Chief Chris Sovik says Stamper and Zenieh knew each other from previous contacts. Police say the vehicle used during the commission of the homicide has been recovered and is being processed at the Oakland County Crime Lab.



Porter’s next court appearance is a probable cause conference scheduled for 9am on January 20th. Zeineh, meanwhile, is due back in court February 10th for a probable cause conference on ten felony charges that include assault with intent to murder, homicide, armed robbery and weapons offenses. He also remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail without bond.