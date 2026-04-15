22nd Annual South Lyon Area Creek Cleanup & Earth Day Event Sunday

April 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The South Lyon Area community is invited to join the 22nd Annual South Lyon Area Creek Cleanup and Earth Day Event this weekend - dedicated to conserving and protecting local waterways.



The longstanding event encourages both young people and adults to take part in a meaningful morning of service which will make a direct impact on the health and beauty of local creeks, streams, and waterways.



The event is set this Sunday, April 19th from 9am to 1pm with staging at Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe Company – in the Truck Parking Lot at, 400 McMunn Street.

Volunteers will safely remove trash and debris from South Lyon area creeks, streams, and waterways.



Organizers say “This vital community service protects our environment, enhances public spaces, keeps green infrastructure such as storm drains flowing, and fosters local stewardship. All residents are encouraged to take part and help make a visible difference”.



Separately, the City of South Lyon Department of Public Works announced the 26th Annual Arbor Day Ceremony, honoring South Lyon’s continued distinction as a Tree City USA community.



The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 24th at 4:30pm at Columbia Park in Hunter’s Creek subdivision.



Complete information about both events is available in the attachments.



Photos: Suzann C.-M. Martin - Committee Member Wellhead Protection, and Storm Water Management Planning Programs; South Lyon Education and Outreach Coordinator