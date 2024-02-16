New Era of Voting Begins in Michigan

February 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Saturday is the first of nine days of early voting in Michigan, thanks to a constitutional amendment passed in 2022.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson this week, insisting that early voting is no different than casting a ballot on Election Day, except you'll have several days at your convenience.



"Early voting will operate just like anyone would experience on Election Day," she said. "A voter comes in. Gets their ballot. Marks their ballot and enters it into the voting tabulator."



Unlike Election Day, some cities and counties will consolidate polling sites to serve early voters.



City of Howell for example, using just two early voting sites, splitting the city to the north and south of Grand River.



Brighton and South Lyon using just one site inside their respective city halls.



Northfield Township as two early voting sites -- the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center and Scio Township Hall.



Michigan's presidential primary elections is February 27.