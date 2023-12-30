Northfield Township Advises Of Early Voting Schedule

December 30, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township is announcing its early voting schedule for the February 2024 Presidential Primary.



Early in-person voting will be available for nine full days prior to the February 27th primary. There will be two voting sites to choose from.



The Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center at 4135 Washtenaw Avenue, and the Scio Township Hall at 827 N. Zeeb Road. Voting will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, February 17th to Sunday, February 25th.



To view a sample ballot and find additional information, visit mi.gov/vote or www.Washtenaw.org/Elections.