City Of Howell Consolidating Voting Precincts

December 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voting precincts are being reconfigured and consolidated in the City of Howell.



City Council met Monday and adopted a resolution of the Howell City Election Commission to move from three precincts to two based on changes to Michigan election law.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI will changes will result in some efficiencies.



Suida said they currently have three precincts – one at City Hall and two at the LESA building. He says the City precincts will be consolidated to two precincts that will essentially be split to the north of Grand River and the south of Grand River. Suida said that will make it easier and save some money to reduce down to two precincts.



Other advantages of the consolidation are that fewer election workers will be needed and there will be a reduction of voting equipment necessary. With the upcoming early voting period of 9 days prior to election day in November 2024, the City says the savings will be substantial.



The City will be sending out information to voters.