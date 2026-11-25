Local Police Departments Host “No Shave November” Fundraiser

November 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Things are likely pretty hairy at some local police departments at this point in November but it’s all for a good cause – supporting Michigan children experiencing hair loss.



It’s “No-Shave November”, with officers from various departments joining forces to contribute funds to either avoid shaving & grow their hair out (for men) or to wear earrings and nail polish (for women) through the 14th Annual Pigs 4 Wigs campaign.



Monies are then donated to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan; a local, grassroots non-profit that provides wigs & support services (classes, social activities, field trips & counseling) to children ages 3 to 18 at no charge throughout the state and “the need is great”.



Officers from Milford, South Lyon, Eastpointe, Franklin/Bingham Farms, Fraser, Harper Woods, Hazel Park, Lathrup Village, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, Orchard Lake, Portage, Romeo, Shelby Township, St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Wolverine Lake are all participating but any Michigan police department is welcome to join.



The Milford Police Department is the founding department of Pigs 4 Wigs.



Police staff, command, and local community members are able to make donations online via the provided top link or through cash or check. Commemorative T-shirts are also available to the officers featuring the logos of participating departments. Awareness & funds raised during the month-long event help kids who face cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, and other medical issues.



Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan Founder & CEO Maggie Varney said “Pigs 4 Wigs has also become a friendly competition between the departments to sponsor more wigs & support services for the children over the last 14 years”.



Founded in 2003, Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan is celebrating its 23rd year of service and has helped over 6,000 local children.



Varney told WHMI “there are so many different disorders that cause children to lose their hair but unless you know somebody - it’s kind of like cancer – unless you know somebody who has had it, you really don’t understand what it’s like. And for these children, this allows them to go back out into society and feel and look like a child and fit in with their peers and not be ostracized or made fun of”.



Varney added “As we get older, we want to be individuals but when you’re a kid you just wanna fit in with your peers and be like everybody else. And that’s what we help them do. But the unique part about our program is not that we just provide wigs but we provide all of the support services to help them heal, and the families, - all of the programming is available to them at no cost”.



Varney noted while they are a grassroots non-profit, they serve children all throughout Michigan – even the Upper Peninsula. She said over 50% of their kids have cancer, and they work with all nine hospitals throughout Michigan that service pediatric oncology – as well as burn units, dermatologists and more.



Meanwhile, Varney’s family has an extensive law enforcement background, so she stressed Pigs 4 Wigs is a very rewarding cause – saying it all started with an idea from a Milford Police Officer who wanted to have some fun with it. She said it’s evolved over the years, and just keeps growing and expanding.



More information is available in the provided links and attachments.



A release states “If you know of a child in need, please refer them; the organization helps everyone, charges nothing and turns no one away. You can call the Wellness Center at: 586-772-6656, visit their website: www.wigs4kids.org or follow them on social media”.



Varney will be a future guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint program. It airs Sunday mornings at 8:30am. That full interview is later uploaded to the podcast section of our website, under the “programming” tab.





Photos:

Top - Officers from the Milford Police Dept, the founding Dept. of Pigs 4 Wigs, with wig recipient Claire



2 - Officers from the Portage Dept. of Public Safety with Maggie Varney, Founder & CEO of

Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan