More Orange Barrels To Greet Motorists

June 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bevy of high traffic impact construction projects are starting up throughout Livingston County.



The Livingston County Road Commission issued advisories for projects in four different townships.



In Green Oak Township, reconstruction work starts this Saturday at the Maltby Road and Whitmore Lake Road intersection. It will be closed for two weeks through June 18th. Residents and emergency vehicles will have access from Rickett Road and a detour route is provided in the attached release.



Three other projects have Monday start dates and the Commission advises that motorists should expect major delays as two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control for all of them.



In Genoa Township, a pavement rehabilitation project is set to go on Chilson Road from south of Latson Road to Crooked Lake Road. Work is scheduled to be done around Friday, August 19th. An advisory is also attached.



In Hamburg Township, a pavement overlay project is scheduled on Strawberry Lake Road from the county line to Merrill Road. That project should only take a few days and be done by Wednesday.



In Tyrone Township, pavement rehabilitation and shoulder work will be done on Runyan Lake Road from Center Road to White Lake Road. That project should be completed by Monday, June 20th.



All of the work is weather dependent.