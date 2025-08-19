10th Annual Howell Air Force JROTC Golf Outing

August 19, 2025

Sponsors, golfers, and donations are being sought for a golf outing that supports local students.



The Howell High School Air Force JROTC program is hosting its 10th annual golf outing on Sunday, September 21st at Willow Brook Golf Club in Byron.



The golf outing serves as the only fundraiser for the year toward the program, which began in 2014. Every school year, there are over 100 students who participate in the program as cadets from across Livingston County. The program is dedicated to fostering leadership, character development, and community service among the cadets.



All money raised goes towards the program and its activities.



Sponsors, donations for raffles, and golfers are being sought.



For more information, contact Cadet Parm at l.parm1634@gmail.com, or visit the provided links and attachments.