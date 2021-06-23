Friends & Family Step Up To Support Brighton Family

June 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





While charges remain pending against an 18-year-old Brighton resident who police say shot and killed his father, friends and family are coming together to support the family.



48-year-old Edward Jagst, a member of the Canton Township Police Department, was found deceased Monday morning inside his Woodlake Drive home by Brighton Police officers who had been summoned to the residence by Jagst’s teenage daughter.



The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. The son was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody. He remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail pending arraignment on charges, which is expected to be sometime today.



In the meantime, family friend Mary Ann Boyle has organized a GoFundMe account to support the family, writing on the page that, “Following the tragedy they just experienced, all proceeds will be going directly to the family through these troubling times for her mortgage, car payments and bills.”



