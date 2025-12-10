WHMI, Bob Maxey Ford to "Stuff the Box That Rocks" for Ennis Center for Children

December 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thursday is WHMI and Bob Maxey Ford's annual "Stuff the Box that Rocks" benefitting the Ennis Center for Children, which is fostering about 300 kids this holiday season.



“Underwear of all sizes. Diapers. Diaper wipes. Boots. Winter coats. Things of that nature is good,” says Sheery Houston, vice president for development at Ennis.



“Board games. We like kids to be able to play with other kids, and learn how to do that well.”



Houston says teens in foster care have different needs.

“Hygiene items. Towels are really nice. Any bedding. Twin-size bedding.”



The Ennis Center has its own set of needs, such as CO2 and fire alarms, medication lock boxes and baby proofing items.



A complete list is attached below.



WHMI listeners are encouraged drop off items between 6 am until 8 pm Thursday at Bob Maxey Ford in Howell.