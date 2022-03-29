Whitmore Lake Road Reconstruction Starts Monday

March 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A major construction project that will impact traffic for months in Green Oak Township is scheduled to start next week.



Whitmore Lake Road is being reconstructed from Baytes Drive to Lee Road. As of now, the project is scheduled to begin next Monday and tentatively last through the end of October.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as traffic will be directed one-way only from Lee Road, south to Baytes Drive. As can be expected, all work is weather dependent.



A sketch of the detour route is provided.