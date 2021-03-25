Volunteers Needed For Drive-Thru Service Event

March 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought to assist with an annual event that offers free services to residents and provides information about available resources in the region.



Earlier this month, the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Community Connect Planning Committee announced the COVID edition of Community Connect, called, “Community Connect on the Go - 2021.” It will be held on Saturday, April 17th from 1 pm – 4 pm at the 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township.



In the past, the free event provided people with needed information, resources, and free services in a family-friendly, convenient environment. But due to pandemic restrictions, the planning committee decided to focus on basic needs this year and utilize a drive-thru format. However, volunteers to assist with coordinating the flow of vehicles are still needed.



Liz Welch with the Livingston County United Way says they still need about 14 people for the first shift that runs from 11:30 to 2:45 pm and then five more people for the afternoon shift from 2:30 to 5 pm. Welch says that even though the event is outdoors, they are taking all precautions. All attendees and volunteers are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Parking volunteers will have minimal person-to-person interaction, and will simply help direct people through the drive-thru. Interested parties can register at volunteerlivingston.org or email Welch at lwelch@lcunitedway.org.



The event, which organizers say will be held rain or shine, is focused on Livingston County residents and will provide basic needs such as personal care items, pantry staples, household paper items like toilet paper, laundry detergent, and a sack lunch. While they can’t hold the traditional resource fair, an electronic folder of local resources will be shared with the guests via a QR code at registration.