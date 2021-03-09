Community Connect "Reimagined" As Drive-Thru Event

March 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An annual event that offers free services to residents and provides information about available resources in the region is being reimagined in the age of COVID.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Community Connect Planning Committee has announced the COVID edition of Community Connect, which is being called Community Connect on the Go - 2021. In the past, the free event has connected people with needed information, resources, and free services in a family-friendly, convenient environment. Guests were provided access to free health screenings, legal consultation, and employment services featuring local job opportunities, as well as food, clothing, books, personal care items, haircuts, and more. But due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee decided to focus on basic needs.



To that end, the committee says this year they will host a drive-through event on Saturday, April 17th from 1pm – 4 pm at the 2|42 Community Church located on Grand River in Genoa Township. The event, which organizers say will be held rain or shine, is focused on Livingston County residents and will provide basic needs such as personal care items, pantry staples, household paper items like toilet paper, laundry detergent, and a sack lunch. While they can’t hold the traditional resource fair, an electronic folder of local resources will be shared with the guests via a QR code at registration.



“The Livingston County agencies and organizations who serve our community are committed to finding innovative ways to deliver much-needed resources to those who are struggling,” said Amy Johnston, Community Collaborative Planner and member of the Community Connect Planning Committee. “We are dedicated to providing some items to meet basic needs to our fellow community members at this time.”



For updates check out https://www.facebook.com/HomelessCCC.



To obtain more information, contact Amy Johnston at 1-810-772-4827 or at ajohnston@cmhliv.org.