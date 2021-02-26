Violent Threat Results In Canceled Deer Cull

February 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A threat of violence reportedly led to the cancellation of a planned deer cull at Kensington Metropark.



That’s according to a communication released today by officials with Huron-Clinton Metroparks in which it was stated that the planned thinning of the deer herd at Kensington Metropark earlier this month did not take place due to what was referred to as “timing constraints” resulting from an investigation into threats of violence. While no details were provided about the nature of the threat, it was reported that misdemeanor charges were filed against an Oakland County man for malicious use of telecommunications services.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said an in-depth investigation was the reason why they “could not share a more specific and transparent update until now.” McMillan said that though Kensington’s deer population has grown beyond the recommended carrying capacity of the 4,500-acre natural area, the Metroparks will not request a permit extension beyond the current deadline of this Sunday, Feb. 28th due to deer gestation cycles. However, she noted that the deer management program was completed as planned Thursday night at the adjoining Oakwoods/ Willow Metropark.



As to the incident that led to the Kensington cull being canceled, McMillan thanked the Royal Oak Police Department and Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office “for their diligent work on this matter,” adding that while they respect the strong opinions some people have about wildlife management decisions, they could not stand by “when threats of violence endanger park staff, visitors or community.” McMillan says that despite what she termed “inaccurate information that’s been circulating” she wanted the public to know they “weighed all options and available data carefully” and that the “science will always guide and drive” their decisions on the most “effective, most humane way to protect the long-term health and welfare of the deer population as well as the ecosystem which sustains them.”



In that regard, she directed the Metroparks Natural Resources Division to conduct a comprehensive review of best practices and alternative methods across the state and country. The additional study will be completed sometime this year and made publicly available. Additional details on the Metroparks practices are available at whmi.com