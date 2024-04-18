VINA Community Dental Center’s Veteran Honor Roll

April 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A veteran honor roll recognizing local veterans is planned as part of an upcoming event.



VINA Community Dental Center is hosting its Stars, Stripes & Smiles fundraising event on Saturday, April 27th at the American Spirit Center in Brighton.



The new honor roll consists of veterans’ names submitted for the "Honor a Veteran" sponsorship level. Officials say the sponsorship opportunity offers a meaningful way for individuals and businesses to show their support for veterans in their lives while supporting low-cost dental care services for people in need.



The "Honor a Veteran" sponsorship level, priced at $100, allows sponsors to have the name of the honored veteran, along with their branch of service, prominently displayed at the event, in the program, and on the event website. There is no limit to the number of veterans' names that can be displayed at the "Honor a Veteran" sponsorship level.



More information is available in the provided link and attached release.