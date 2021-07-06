Vet Fest 2021 Set August 7th At Fowlerville Fairgrounds

July 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans and their families can enjoy a day of camaraderie while learning about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources at a large event next month.



Vet Fest 2021 will take place August 7th at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm. It’s said to be Michigan's largest veteran engagement event of the year drawing in several thousand veterans and family members from all around the state. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.



Veterans and their families can enjoy food, bounce houses, live music, backpack and school supply giveaways, and other activities. All veterans in attendance are also eligible to win a wide variety of prizes valued from $300-$1,500.



It’s hosted by VETLIFE and exhibitors are currently being sought, who will have the opportunity to engage and share their resources with several thousand veterans. Organizers say they have space to accommodate up to 70 resource providers and tables are first come, first served. The registration deadline for resource providers is July 24th.



Exhibitor application packets are attached and the link for veteran families to register is provided.



Organizers say resource providers should not RSVP through the Eventbrite link but complete the exhibitor form and return it by email to wswvets@gmail.com. Providers who are also a veteran are asked to complete the form and sign up through the Eventbrite link to qualify for prizes.