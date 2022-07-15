Summer Esports Camps Offered At Cleary University

July 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New summer camps are being offered for local tweens with a love of a different sport - video games.



Cleary University in Genoa Township is hosting an Esports camp for kids ages 7 to 13. Esports are video games played in an organized, competitive environment. The camps are scheduled on August 3rd, 6th, 10th and 13th from 10am to 2pm.



Cleary is one of only a few universities in eastern Michigan that offers Esports - a new, rapidly growing competitive sport among students across the country. Cleary’s Esports arena is outfitted with 18 state-of-the-art gaming stations – with plans to add six more this fall.



Cleary’s Esports Varsity Coach Jarod Ericksen will be at the camps to share his knowledge and expertise with young Esports enthusiasts. He says the level of excitement around Esports is inspiring and the new sport is growing rapidly in interest, especially among grade school and middle school students. Ericksen says it offers an opportunity for kids who previously were not involved in athletics to find a sport specific to their talents.



Parents can register their kids for one, two, three or all four days. Space is limited to the first 12 students for each camp. Sign-up information is available in the attached release.