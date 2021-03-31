State Ramps Up COVID Testing As Cases Rise Again

March 31, 2021

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rises again throughout Michigan, testing is ramping up at schools and nursing homes, including in Livingston County.



For five straight weeks, the number of COVID cases in Michigan has risen, with the positivity rate also increasing to 15%. To help slow the spread, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ramping up testing and urging residents to continue mitigation practices that help slow the spread.



Beginning Friday, a testing program for student-athletes will begin to help schools can remain open with children able to be in the classroom. The Detroit News reports that in the last month, cases among kids ages 10-19 have risen 133%, which is faster than any other age group. Free post-spring break testing pop-up sites are also planned for several school districts.



The Livingston County Health Department is offering drive-thru testing this Saturday, April 3rd from 10am to 4pm at Pinckney's Pathfinder School, 2100 E. M-36. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. The LCHD is also holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site through a partnership with LynxDx and the 2|42 Community Center. Contactless saliva testing is offered every Friday and Monday from 8am to 6pm in the parking lot at the back of the community center, located off of Grand River Avenue, west of S. Hacker Road, in Genoa Township.



The MDHHS has sent 1.4-million antigen tests to long-term care facilities and is setting up testing sites at Welcome Centers and airports.



Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said that with at 2.6-million Michiganders having at least one dose of the vaccine, that now is the time for everyone to come together, double down, and do what’s necessary to end the pandemic. Beginning Monday, all residents 16 and up who were not previously eligible for vaccination become so.



The State Emergency Operations Center anticipates that it may still take several weeks beyond that for everyone who wishes, to get an appointment. They encourage Michiganders to be patient as supplies expand and to check the websites of local health departments and pharmacies for appointments. Pharmacies receiving allocations include Meijer, Rite Aid, and Kroger.



Residents without internet access or who may need assistance in scheduling an appointment can call 2-1-1 or the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136.



The latest information on the outbreak is available at www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.