Health Department Offering Free Drive-Thru COVID Testing

March 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department has announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site near Brighton that is opening today.



Through a partnership with LynxDx and the 2|42 Community Center, contactless saliva testing will be offered every Friday and Monday from 8am to 6pm in the parking lot at the back of the community center, located off of Grand River Avenue, west of S. Hacker Road, in Genoa Township. It will be open to all Michigan residents with or without insurance. It is being offered as local health officials say COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, including the B117 variant which was recently discovered in Livingston County. Livingston County Medical Director, Dr. Juan Marquez, said that access to COVID-19 testing is an important tool in helping identify cases and prevent further community spread of COVID-19.



“We’re grateful to partner with Lynx and the 2|42 Community Center in bringing more accessible, faster testing to our county. Additionally, we know there has been a lot of interest in saliva testing. We’re excited to bring this no-contact saliva testing option to our community members.”



Health officials say that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should immediately seek testing. If they were potentially exposed but do not have symptoms, it is recommended they self-quarantine and wait at least 5 or more days before testing. However, someone that is in quarantine and develops symptoms, should seek testing. Symptoms may take up to 14 days after exposure to appear, and individuals are considered contagious two days before symptoms appear.



Anyone getting tested should stay away from others until they get their results. Anyone with symptoms should stay home unless they are getting medical care or testing and limit all contact with others in their household.



Anyone wishing to get tested does not need to have symptoms to do so, nor do they need a doctor’s note or order to. However, pre-registration is required. Register for a test at https://lynxdx.health/register.