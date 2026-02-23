South Lyon's New E-Bike, Electric Scooter Ordinance Now in Effect

February 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of South Lyon's updated e-bike and electric scooter ordinance is now in effect. It essentially mirrors Michigan state traffic laws by allowing e-bikes on South Lyon's Rail Trail, but no faster than 15 miles per hour.



"The speed has been updated for skateboards and scooters, and also, no person shall operate any vehicle on the trail as specifically permitted on the trail in excess of 15 miles per hour. So, the two areas of concern were addressed," Police Chief Bonnie Unruh told city council earlier this month.



E-bikes are no longer allowed on downtown sidewalks either. Violators face a civil infraction.



"The ordinance will allow us to put the bikes on the Rail Trail. That's what the state law allows us to do. It also prohibits them in certain areas, like the downtown district. And you still have to operate a pedal bike in a prudent manner," City Manager Doug Baaki told council in January.



The updated ordinance is in response to complaints of the influx of e-bikes and electric scooters in neighborhoods, downtown and South Lyon trails.



Mayor Stephen Kennedy previously said there will be a learning curve for both young users and their parents.



"If they show up at an intersection and there's a car there. They're stopped for a stop sign. The car is stopped for a stop sign. Who has the right-of-way? They need to understand that Michigan motor vehicle code relative to those situations," he said.



"That's an educational responsibility on the part of the parents, especially for those kids that are riding this, under 16 years of age, and don't have a driver's license because they haven't been through driver's education. That's going to be a challenge for them to understand it's more than just giving a kid an e-bike and off you go."



South Lyon's council packet with the revised ordinance is attached below.