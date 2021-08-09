South Lyon Wellhead Protection Program Makes Call For Artists

August 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Residents across the region are being tapped to create a new logo for a program that helps protect local drinking water.



The City of South Lyon Water Department’s Wellhead Protection Program has announced an invitation for artists to enter their logo artwork for the “2021 South Lyon Art Contest” to Re-Design the Wellhead Protection Program Logo.



Wellhead Protection works to conserve and protect the drinking water resources for residents and businesses in the City of South Lyon. Organizers say the contest is open to residents of all ages within the Huron River Watershed Area, which includes seven Michigan counties: Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne.



Judging the entries will be Ken Michalik, Chairman of the Cultural Arts Commission of South Lyon; Dayna Johnston, Commissioner of the Cultural Arts Commission of South Lyon; Douglas Varney, Director of the City of South Lyon Water Department and Ron Beason, Chief Water Operator of the City of South Lyon Water Department.



The contest gets underway today with entries due by November 22nd. Awards will be announced on December 20th. The First Place entry will win $200, with 2nd Place getting $100 and 3dr Place receiving $75.



For more information, please call Suzan Martin at 248-437-4942. Or email Suzan at suzan_mccallum@hotmail.com.



Rules and submission information are also posted below.