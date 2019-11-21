South Lyon Schools Propose $97 Million Bond

November 21, 2019

A number of improvements are included in a proposed bond issue in South Lyon Community Schools.



The Board of Education heard a presentation on a proposed $97.8 million bond issue Monday night, which would appear on the May 5th ballot. Staff performed an audit of facilities as well as a building utilization study, which determined building infrastructure in need of upgrades. If the bond passes, a number of improvements are planned throughout the district. They include interior and exterior building renovations, equipment replacement, lighting upgrades for energy savings, food service improvements, parking lot and sidewalk replacement and administration building infrastructure. Building additions are also being proposed to address continued growth that the district is experiencing. The early childhood center would have a multi-purpose room and staff space added while Bartlett Elementary and Salem Elementary would each have four classrooms added on, plus restrooms. Playground work is proposed in all elementary schools and various improvements are planned in both high schools. A replacement pool and locker rooms would be added at South Lyon High School while an auxiliary gym and storage space would be added at East High School. The parking lot there would also be expanded and performing Arts spaces would be upgraded. The bond would further fund furniture and equipment purchases, including school buses and allow upgrades to athletic facilities. There are also various technology needs including upgrades and additions to the security and video surveillance system.



The next step in the process is community engagement and focus groups are being put together to provide input from parents, staff and students. An informational campaign is expected to begin in February. A copy of the bond presentation is attached. (JM)