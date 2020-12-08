Sheriff Murphy Recovering After Testing Positive For COVID-19

December 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Murphy says he began to experience symptoms around Thanksgiving and tested positive on the following Sunday, November 30th with a rapid test, which was confirmed with a positive nasal swab test last week. Murphy says he and his wife Penny have been quarantining at home. While she did not get tested, as a close contact she is presumed to also be positive. Murphy told WHMI that the symptoms have been mild and he considers himself fortunate, but says it, “bums me out because we have been pretty careful.” However, he expects to be back to work by Thursday.



Murphy made headlines earlier this year when he announced that his office would not enforce Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. At the time, Murphy, a lifelong Republican and one time chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, said the decision was not politically motivated. He claimed he would be making the same decision if it was Republican Governor Rick Snyder in office. Instead, he said the orders as written were not enforceable.