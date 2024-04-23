Rep. Bezotte Files for Re-Election Following Retirement Announcement

April 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Bob Bezotte is running for re-election, after previously announcing his retirement from office.



The former Livingston County sheriff and commissioner announced in January he would not seek another term in Lansing, amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse by his wife in her divorce filing, which he denies.



The Marion Township Republican has now thrown his hat back into the ring after already endorsing other candidates, saying it's the only thing he's got.



If re-elected, the 73-year-old Bezotte's priorities remain public safety and military. A release is attached.