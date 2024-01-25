Bezotte Issues Statement on Retirement from Office

January 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Bob Bezotte has announced plans to retire from public service after the conclusion of the 2023-24 legislative term.



Bezotte was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020. Before joining the House, Bezotte spent 33 years as a law enforcement officer, serving 12 as the Livingston County Sheriff. He also served for four years as a Livingston County Commissioner.



“After much thought and consideration, I believe the near future is the right time to focus on my family and begin a new chapter supporting the people I care for most,” Bezotte said. “I will not be seeking another term as state representative.”



The representative expressed his gratitude and appreciation to his community for affording him the opportunity to serve.

“I would not be here today without the people in our community. It has been my honor to serve at your pleasure for so many years,” Bezotte said.



“The people of Livingston County have my deepest respect and admiration, especially our local veterans, police, fire, EMS, and all the public officials I have had the pleasure of knowing over my career. You inspired me to serve as state representative, so I could advocate for your needs and work on policies to improve the lives of Michiganders long after I am gone. Every day serving you in Lansing has been a privilege, and I am honored by the trust you have instilled in me.”



Bezotte plans to finish out 2024 with dedication and commitment to his responsibilities in Lansing.



After his retirement, Bezotte looks forward to spending more time with his family, especially his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.