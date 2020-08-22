Regional Webinars Will Detail New PFAS Standards

August 22, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A series of webinars, which will cover all areas of Michigan including Livingston County, will be held next month to update the public on the launch of investigations into sites with PFAS contamination exceeding the state’s new clean-up standards.



Known to scientists as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are a group of potentially harmful contaminants used in thousands of applications globally including firefighting foam, food packaging and many other consumer products. They are also used by industries such as tanneries, metal platers and clothing manufacturers.



The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) Thursday announced dates for the six regional webinars in September, starting September 9th for Southwest Michigan and ending September 28th for West Michigan. The Central Michigan webinar, which includes Livingston County, will be held on September 10th. Administered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the tougher groundwater cleanup criteria have added 38 new sites to MPART’s portfolio of ongoing PFAS investigations.



Among those new sites are three in Livingston County; The Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township, the Brighton Township Dump located on Corlett Drive and the Livingston County Landfill on Barron Road in Howell Township.



The regional webinars will provide an overview of the new cleanup criteria, health information and an overview of each of the new sites in the region.



Computer log-in and telephone dial-in instructions are included in the meeting notices posted on the MPART calendar of public meetings.



The webinars will run from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates:



Sept. 9, Southwest: Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.



Sept. 10, Central: Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Gratiot, Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.



Sept. 15, Southeast: Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties.



Sept. 16, East: Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.



Sept. 17, North: Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford, Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties.



Sept. 28, West: Barry, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.