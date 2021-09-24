Reckling Considering Run For Michigan Secretary Of State

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A week after a local lawmaker backed out of a run for Michigan Secretary of State, the name of another local political operative is being bandied about as a possible candidate.



Meghan Reckling, chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, is among at least five Republicans who could take on incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson in 2022 to be Michigan’s Secretary of State.



When asked about the speculation, Reckling told WHMI, "I haven’t ruled anything out at this point. Many people are encouraging me to run and we’re discussing what a race would take right now."



Other GOP possibilities include State Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain, Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck and Chesterfield Township Clerk Cindy Berry. Kristina Karamo, a former poll challenger from Oak Park, previously announced she was definitely running to unseat Benson. Karamo had for weeks challenged Michigan’s election results, falsely claiming Donald Trump had beaten Joe Biden. She has since been endorsed by the former President.



It was that endorsement that many speculated led Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township to announce last week she had decided against a run for the office. However, Bollin said her decision was driven by what she called a “divisive political climate,” adding that she felt like she could have more influence by remaining in the state House, even though term limits mean she can only run once again next year for a final two-year term.



Reckling ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2020, losing out in the GOP primary to former Livingston County Sheriff Bob Bezotte, who went on to an easy win in the November election.



The Michigan Research & Information Service reported that GOP insiders have doubts that Karamo could win a statewide race, prompting a push to locate other more viable candidates.