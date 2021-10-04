Protest Rally Planned For President Biden's Visit

October 4, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





In anticipation of President Joe Biden’s visit to Howell on Tuesday, local Republicans have organized a counter-event.



The Livingston County Republican Party is recruiting residents to join them at a “Stop the Spending Rally” that will be held in conjunction with the President’s visit.







The White House announced the visit on Sunday, but has yet to provide specific details. However, sources have told WHMI that Biden will visit the Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility in Howell Township as part of efforts to promote his administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda, which is currently being debated in Congress. The $3.5 trillion government overhaul plan is struggling to get through the House along with a related public works bill.



According to Livingston County Republican Party Chair Meghan Reckling, they are requesting that residents start gathering at 10am Tuesday for the rally, which will start at 12:30pm on the corner of M-59 and Michigan Avenue, adjacent to the training center. Reckling says residents “should help us line M-59 from Michigan Ave westward toward the Howell Airport!” She also advised attendees to bring a lawn chair and “signs, flags and noisemakers.” She also said they should stay back from the road and out of the street and not block or park in the parking lots for private businesses.



A link was also provided for interested residents to receive “additional details and/or updates once they are available.”