Preliminary Report Released In Fatal Plane Crash

January 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A preliminary report has been released about a plane crash earlier this month in Lyon Township that killed a family of three.



The single-engine Piper PA-24 piloted by 60-year-old David Compo crashed January 2nd into a home on Dakota Drive in the Orchards of Lyon subdivision – about a half mile from New Hudson Airport. Compo, his 55-year-old wife Michele and their 18-year-old son Dawson were all killed on impact. The flight originated in Canton, Georgia, where the family had been visiting with family for the holidays. Five occupants of the home were able to escape.



The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board states there is no record Compo obtained a weather briefing or flight plan before departing from Georgia. He was also not instrumented rated, which means he was not trained to fly in weather with poor visibility. As he approached the airport, the NTSB says he was informed that the cloud base was at 300 feet at which point the air controller asked what his intentions were. Compo reportedly said he would “give it (the approach) a shot.” The report says the plane continued to descend as it approached the airport and then “entered two descending left hand spiral turns at decreasing airspeed” before disappearing from radar. A final report on the exact cause of the crash could take up to a year or longer to complete.