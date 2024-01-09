Police Investigate Another Shoplifting Case at Ulta Beauty

January 9, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Ulta Beauty store located in the Green Oak Village Place Mall.



Two suspects were captured on the store’s security cameras on Dec. 28th, 2023 (pictured) and are said to cumulatively have taken 91 items from the shelves.



The items were concealed both on their person and in their bags, totaling $4,044.00 before exiting the store.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810)231-9626 ext. 240.



The incident took place almost a year after five women were arrested in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the store on January 12th, 2023.



All five women plead guilty to charges including conducting a criminal enterprise, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, felonious assault, and uttering and publishing, among others.



