Woman To Serve Prison Time For Retail Theft At Ulta Beauty Store

January 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another woman charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township has been sentenced.



30-year-old Shanel Webster was sentenced Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve 25-60 years behind bars after earlier pleading guilty to 15 charges that included organized retail crime, conducting a criminal enterprise, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, felonious assault, and uttering and publishing.



Webster received credit for 356 days already served and must also pay restitution. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 25 years on the minimum.



Four other defendants were also charged in the case.



51-year-old Tirezah Scott is currently serving a 17 to 40 year prison sentence and pleaded guilty to nine charges.



Both 26-year-old Laronda Chase and 28-year-old Kari Williams will be sentenced on January 25th after earlier pleading guilty to six charges each.



37-year-old Joya Williams pleaded guilty to six charges as part of a Cobbs Agreement not to exceed the mid-guideline sentencing range as computed by the prosecutor's office of 188.5 months – per court records. She’ll be sentenced on February 1st.



Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the Ulta store on January 12th, 2023 after a report of suspects filling bags with merchandise.



As police arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot but were pursued by officers. One made it into a vehicle and was able to drive away but struck a vehicle. Shots were fired by police at the suspect vehicle but nobody was injured and the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after it struck the back wall of a store.