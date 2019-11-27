Pinckney Hopes To Reach "Wreaths Across America" Goal

November 27, 2019

A local community has again joined in the effort to honor those during the holidays who have served the nation in uniform.



For the 6th year in a row, the Village of Pinckney Cemetery Board has joined with the Wreaths Across America program to hold a ceremony honoring local veterans. The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th at noon in the Pinckney Historical Cemetery. Local officials say they have over 300 Veterans in the Pinckney Cemetery and another 200 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Pinckney program is seeking donations to ensure there are enough wreaths for each of the veterans’ graves. But in order to do that, they only have until December 2nd to raise additional money to purchase the needed wreaths, or collect donations through the WAA website.



Individuals and businesses can donate by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MI0093 for the Pinckney Cemetery, or https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MI0119 for St. Mary’s Cemetery. For every two $15.00 wreaths purchased, we receive one free wreath. Donations can also be made in person at the Village of Pinckney Offices.



As for the ceremony itself, seven specially-designed Ceremonial Wreaths will be placed to honor all the branches of the service. Veterans from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchants Marines will be given that privilege. A wreath is also placed to remember POW/MIA men and women. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and participate in the special event. The brief ceremony at the Pinckney Cemetery will be immediately followed by laying wreaths on graves at both cemeteries.



Also participating in Wreaths Across America is the Village of Fowlerville, which will hold a ceremony on the 14th at Greenwood Cemetery.