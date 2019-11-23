Village Of Fowlerville, Committee To Hold Wreaths Across America Event

November 23, 2019

A local effort is underway to support next month’s Wreaths Across America initiative.



Volunteers from the area are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at nearly 2,000 participating locations, will be on Saturday, December 14th, at 12pm at Greenwood Cemetery.



The Fowlerville 4th of July Committee, and the Village of Fowlerville, is sponsoring the event this year for its first time. The ceremony will include placing seven wreaths at the cemetery to honor the seven branches of the Military. The goal for future years will be to create fundraising opportunities through sponsorship to honor every veteran buried at the cemetery. There will be a short program led by Livingston County Register of Deeds, Brandon Denby.



Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, says, “Every wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy”. She adds Wreaths Across America is grateful to the Fowlerville 4th of July Committee and the Village of Fowlerville for participating in the initiative’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”



Event organizers say the public is warmly welcomed to attend.