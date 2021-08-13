Pics Show Howell Council Candidate At Capitol on 1/6
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
Pictures have now surfaced of a candidate for a local city council seat indicating she was present in Washington D.C. on January 6th when the Capitol building was stormed by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters.
Lee Ann Blazejewski is running for a seat on the Howell City Council and is one of six candidates who passed through the August 3rd primary. After a July 15th Tweet by Blazejewski drew attention in which she said she was in the nation's capital on January 6th in which, “the hundreds of thousands…of attendees were praying, singing, hugging and chanting…NOT storming the capitol.” She then ended with the hashtag #IWasThere.
Now pictures have emerged showing Blazejewski in front of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th. Screenshots of a text conversation titled “BUS to DC on Jan 6th” show Blazejewski exclaiming “OMG! My ride to DC was diagnosed with covid. Does anyone know of any busses at this late time?” The screenshots indicates that was sent on a Monday at 10:40pm, presumably referring to Monday, January 4th, two days prior to the Capitol riot. A woman named Danna then responds with a name and phone number for a “MUSKEGON BUS” and that “**Seats are available**” Another screenshot shows a follow-up conversation with Danna in which Blazejewski says that bus was also filled, but she was able to secure two seats on another bus.
The pictures have made their way across Facebook and Twitter, where an account known as Michigan Tea, which has worked to publicly identify Michigan participants in the riot, published them with the caption “Here is another insurrectionist running for public office in Howell Michigan.”
While she declined to comment last month when the tweets first emerged, she did respond to a request for comment about the pictures, sending the following response to WHMI:
“1: I did not enter capitol. The many Trump supporters I sat with all day were peaceful.
2: As I did not enter the Capitol, I only heard of, but did not witness, any violence.
3: I have seen evidence of some incorrect ballot numbers. Was it enough to “steal” the election? I don’t have evidence to say it did or did not. That situation is now in my rear view mirror. I am concentrating on my Howell City Council race.”
Blazejewski’s tweets on her attendance in D.C. that day began on January 14th, a little more than a week after the Capitol Riot that resulted in five deaths and over one hundred police officers injured, saying “I was there!! It was a beautiful peaceful day!!”
While nothing in any of the pictures or tweets suggests that Blazejewski actually entered the Capitol building, her description of the day as “peaceful” has prompted questions about her position on the riot, in which supporters of the former President tried to disrupt the Electoral College vote taking place inside, which made official Joe Biden’s win the previous November.