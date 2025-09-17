Petition Launched to Widen Oak Grove Road After Death of Howell Teen

September 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A petition has been created in the wake of the death of a Howell teen Monday evening.



The petition, “Widen Oak Grove Road to Prevent Fatal Accidents,” was created Tuesday by Nicholas Cain, according to change.org.



According to the petition, 16-year-old Gypsy Simonyi was identified as the teen who died in a crash at Oak Grove and Grove Meadows Boulevard. An earlier article from WHMI said a 16-year-old was killed while turning onto Oak Grove from Oak Meadows shortly before 10 p.m. She was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by an 18-year-old Howell resident. The 16-year old was ejected from her car and pronounced dead on the scene.



Organizers said they want local authorities and relevant state departments to have Oak Grove widened, especially in the “most dangerous sections.” Doing so would alleviate congestion and minimize the risks of high-speed collisions. They also requested clearer signage and placing speed cameras as a deterrent for reckless driving behaviors. Their final request is memorializing people who have died on the curves.



“Howell, we have the power to prevent future tragedies by demanding these changes,” the petition said. “Let us come together as a community to ensure that no other family experiences such an unthinkable loss.”



At the time this article was written, the petition had surpassed its initial goal of 1,000 signatures.



The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



(photo credit: Nicholas Cain via change.org)