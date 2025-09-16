Howell Teen Killed in Two-Car Crash

September 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Howell teen is killed, another injured in a two-car crash in Howell Township Monday evening.



Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at Oak Grove and Grove Meadows Boulevard just before 10 pm.



A preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old girl from Howell was turning onto Oak Grove from Grove Meadows, when she was struck by a Dodge Charger, driven by an 18-year-old, also from Howell.



The girl was ejected from her Chevy Cruze and pronounced dead on scene.



Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.



According to investigators, speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash.



The roadway remained closed for four and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell area fire department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Traffic Safety Bureau.