Oxford Victims Remembered As Community Marks Tragedy

December 1, 2021

OXFORD, MI - (AP) - The three teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered Wednesday for their commitment to athletics, art and family.







Here’s what we know about those killed during the shooting on Tuesday:



Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that she was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write.



The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she already had received multiple college acceptances and was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and “so kind.”



Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the school’s varsity football team and an honor student, according to the football team’s tribute to him on Twitter.



“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the post read. “You will be missed, Tate.”





It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021