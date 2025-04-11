Oxford Center CEO Released on $2 Million Bond

April 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Oxford Center CEO and Founder Tamela Peterson is out on bond, according to court records.



The 58-year-old Brighton resident, who was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, posted a $2 million bond on Wednesday.



On Jan. 31, 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was killed when the hyperbaric chamber he was in caught fire and exploded. He was receiving treatment at the Oxford Center location in Troy. His mother also suffered severe burns when she tried to get him out.



Along with Peterson, Safety Manager Jeffry Mosteller, 64, of Clinton Twp., Primary Management Assistant to the facility Gary Marken, 65, of Spring Arbor, and hyperbaric chamber operator Aleta Moffitt, 60, of Rochester Hills, are also facing charges stemming from the incident.



Peterson is expected in court for her probable cause conference on Apr. 30.