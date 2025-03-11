Four Charged In Death of 5-Year-Old After Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

March 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old after a hyperbaric chamber explosion.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against the owner and three employees at the Oxford Center in Troy in connection with the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper. His mother suffered burn wounds as she tried to save her son.



Owner 58-year-old Tamela Peterson of Brighton; Safety Manager 64-year-old Jeffrey Mosteller of Clinton Township; and 65-year-old Gary Marken of Spring Arbor, the primary management assistant at the facility, each face one count of 2nd degree murder - a potential life offense - or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.



60-year-old Aleta Moffitt of Rochester Hills, the operator of the hyperbaric chamber, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart, a four-year felony.



The Oxford Center has locations in Troy and Green Oak Township and provides therapy for children with various health conditions including autism, ADHD, and auto-immune diseases, through Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.



On January 31st, while Cooper was undergoing treatment, the hyperbaric chamber caught fire from the inside and exploded.



Both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Sechrist, the manufacturer of the hyperbaric chamber, publish strict safety protocols that must be followed before treatment. However, the Department says it is alleged that these standards were deliberately discarded at the time of Cooper’s death.



Nessel said “This was an unscrupulous business operating powerful machines, beyond their manufacturers’ intended term of use, on children’s bodies over and over again to provide unaccredited and debunked so-called treatments, chiefly because it brought cash into the door”.



Nessel said “The Oxford Center routinely operated sensitive and lethally dangerous hyperbaric chambers beyond their expected service lifetime and in complete disregard of vital safety measures and practices considered essential by medical and technical professionals. This tragedy could have been prevented if proper safety protocols were followed. Instead, deliberate negligence and a blatant disregard for safety cost a child his life. I appreciate the investigatory efforts of the Troy Police Department. My office remains committed to seeking justice for Thomas and holding those responsible accountable.”



The criminal investigation was conducted by the Troy Police Department. Chief Josh Jones said “After an extensive and difficult investigation, these arrests reflect the dedication and commitment of our investigators through this process. We appreciate the partnership with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office leading up to the arrests yesterday and as we move forward.”



The second-degree murder charge comes as “a total shock” said Raymond Cassar, Marken’s attorney. “For fairness, he is presumed innocent,” Cassar said. “This was a tragic accident and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the family of this little boy. I want to remind everyone that this was an accident, not an intentional act. We’re going to have to leave this up to the experts to find out what was the cause.”



Moffitt’s lawyer, Ellen Michaels, also extended prayers and sympathy to Cooper’s family, while asking for “patience and fairness as this process unfolds”. In a statement to the AP, she said “This event has had a profound impact on so many, including my client, the community, and the first responders. I pray for healing for all those affected. Aleta Moffitt is a dedicated professional with many years of experience in the healthcare industry. She has always been a committed and hardworking individual, adhering to all corporate policies and procedures while prioritizing the well-being of her patients.”



The Oxford Center said shortly after the explosion in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of the children we serve is our highest priority. Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place”.