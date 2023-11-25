OLHSA Joins GivingTuesday Global Generosity Movement

November 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local community action agency is joining in the #GivingTuesday global generosity movement with a donation drive that helps people in Livingston and Oakland Counties with resources for winter warmth, emergency assistance, senior services, and other supports.



GivingTuesday encourages people globally to transform their communities with acts of giving. This year, the GivingTuesday movement kicks off the season of giving by inviting people to give back on November 28th and throughout the year.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency or OLHSA is inviting people to be “a force for good” and show support by donating to the Community Cares Drive. The funds are said to be critical to those most in need and provide essential support such as winter warmth, emergency assistance, senior services, and more depending on an individual’s needs.



OLHSA CEO Dr. Susan Harding said “GivingTuesday provides an opportunity for us all to join together and amplify our community impact. OLHSA's Community Cares Drive is a meaningful way to give back to our neighbors. Your support not only transforms lives but embodies the spirit of hope, proving that together, we can create a future where every individual and community thrives. Thank you for being a driving force behind positive change".



A link to donate is provided, and a press release is attached.