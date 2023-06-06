Summer Open House At Oceola Community Center Friday

June 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oceola Community Center is turning 2-years-old this June and a free open house event is planned on Friday to celebrate.



The event will run from 5 to 8pm in the new building located on the Oceola Township Hall property off Latson Road.



Activities include basketball and pickleball, open use of the walking track, community crafts, raffles and prizes, giant yard games, and indoor scavenger hunt, and more.



Chris Techentin is the marketing coordinator with the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority. He tells WHMI the event offers an opportunity for people to check out the new center but it’s also a great way to give back to the community. He says the center opened up in 2021, coming out of the pandemic and they did a soft launch earlier. Now that the building has been open for roughly two years, Techentin says they’re celebrating with an open house to mark the anniversary and showcase the facility.



The first 50 people will receive a free shaved ice and hot dogs will be available for purchase. Local artist Kat McButterfly will be doing free face painting from 5:30pm-7:30pm and the Livingston County Sheriff and EMS will be on-site with their vehicles.



No registration is required and the event is free to all.