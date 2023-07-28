Local Agencies Taking Part In National Night Out

July 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members will have an opportunity to interact with local law enforcement agencies and other first responders next week as part of National Night Out.



National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. It’s an annual event throughout the US and Canada that takes place every year on the First Tuesday of August.



The Northfield Township Police and Fire Departments, and partnering agencies, are hosting a family-friendly event next Tuesday from 5 to 8pm at the old Whitmore Lake middle school building at 8877 Main Street.



Some include the Green Oak Township Police Department, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the University of Michigan Police Department.



Organizers say the event is a time for the public to interact with local heroes and learn more about them and their jobs. A petting zoo, bounce house, concessions, and informational pamphlets will be provided free of charge.



An event flyer is attached.