$4 Movie Tickets This Sunday For National Cinema Day

August 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents can take advantage of discounted admissions and concession items at local theaters as part of the 2nd annual National Cinema Day this Sunday.



National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies.



MJR Theatres says it will bring together guests of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with discounted admission of $4 for every movie, every format, and every showtime all day long. All sizes of popcorn and fountain drinks are also $4 each all day. MJR Brighton and others across southeast Michigan are participating.



Emagine Theatres will also celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday with $4 ticket prices for all films, including new releases, as well as special concession offers at each of their locations – including in Hartland Township and Novi.



Gran Turismo is among the new films opening this weekend. Some current box office hits include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Blue Beetle, Strays, Sound of Freedom, The Meg 2, The Little Mermaid, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.