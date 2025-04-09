Multiple Scams Underway in the Area

April 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are warning of several different scams making the rounds in the area.



The Milford Police Department shared on Facebook that residents are being contacted as part of an IRS scam. Victims of the scam are being told they owe money to either the IRS or another institution. Someone is impersonating actual officers with the department, saying the person will face arrest or criminal charges if they don’t comply with the demands. The phone number also appears to be the legitimate number for the department.



“We do not ever call anyone requesting funds or do work on behalf of the IRS or any other entity,” the Facebook post said.



Authorities recommend hanging up the phone. Don’t provide any personal information.



Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy also shared an update on Facebook about three different scams his office has been made aware of.



People are receiving texts saying they owe money for a toll that needs to be paid immediately. The text also includes a link. These texts should be deleted. If you think you owe a toll, contact the company or town directly. Do not click the link. Links included in texts like these often contain a virus that gives the scammer access to your device.



Mail about CPL licenses expiring is also a common scam. CPL license information is private, and no one will send you mail about the expiration date. Any mail received about an expiring license should be thrown away. Contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office if you have a question about your renewal date.



Murphy received an ecard from a friend that was titled “shhh…it’s a secret.” He contacted his friend because it seemed off, and his friend confirmed it wasn’t sent by him and that his email had been hacked. If you receive an ecard and have any concerns about it, contact the person who sent it. If it’s from a random person, ignore it and delete it.



Authorities said it’s important to stay vigilant as scammers continue to change tactics. If communication seems off, contact the organization or authorities directly.