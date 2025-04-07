Treasury: Taxpayers Urged To Be Alert & Aware For Scammers

With Michigan's individual income tax filing season winding down, the Department of Treasury is reminding Michiganders to be cybersecurity aware and prepared to fight tax-related identity theft.



The state says cybercriminals are constantly using new tricks and tactics online to obtain personal information so they can fraudulently file state income tax returns and claim refunds on behalf of unsuspecting taxpayers.



Typically, cybercriminals try to create a sense of urgency to incite an immediate response from taxpayers. For example, a scammer may allude to taking criminal actions against you for failing to respond.



Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale, who oversees Treasury’s Revenue Services programs, says "Vigilance is really the key to fighting scammers. Always examine the calls, emails and texts you receive to ensure they're from a verified source. Scammers will take advantage of our life situations and look for those brief moments when we let our guard down. Always take the extra steps to confirm you are communicating with an authorized source.”



Often, the taxpayer is already a victim of identity theft when a cybercriminal attempts to claim a state tax refund.





The Treasury offered the following guidance to be cybersecurity aware and prepared to fight tax-related identity theft:



-Only connect to the internet over secure, password-protected networks.



-Do not click on links or pop-ups, open attachments or respond to emails from individuals you don't know.



-If you are unsure of the email sender, type a website name by hand rather than clicking on an embedded link.



-Do not respond to online message requests for personally identifiable information. Most organizations--banks, universities, companies, Treasury--do not ask for your personal information over the internet.



-Limit who you share information with by reviewing the privacy settings of your social media accounts.



-Trust your intuition. If you think an offer is too good to be true, then it probably is.



-Password-protect all user accounts and devices that connect to the internet with strong passwords at least 12 characters long.



-Do not use the same password twice. Choose a password that means something to you and only you. Change your password on a regular basis.



-If something seems suspicious, report it to the proper authorities.





As an additional layer of taxpayer protection, the Treasury sends confirmation quiz letters to some taxpayers to help prevent the loss of state income tax refunds. Refunds are issued after a taxpayer’s identity has been verified. This measure is to protect your refund and ensure it is going to you, not someone trying to fraudulently collect your tax refund. If you receive a confirmation quiz letter, follow the directions.



