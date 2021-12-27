Sponsorships Sought For Midnight In The Tropics

December 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Sponsorships are being sought as part of a fundraising campaign for an upcoming tropical-themed event that helps support and build youth in the community.



Midnight in the Tropics is the Livingston Sunrise Rotary’s annual fundraising event that will be held on Saturday, March 5th. The event features various activities and entertainment with a tropical paradise theme.



Funds raised benefit three local non-profits that serve the critical needs of at-risk youth in the community.



Those selected for 2022 include Reaching Higher, which offers a character-building leadership training program designed to help young people live healthier, happier lives; Special Ministries of Livingston County, a program of Livingston County Catholic Charities that serves adults age 18 and up with developmental disabilities and special needs; and the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation.



Organizers say in the last seven years, through the proceeds of the annual event, they’ve been able to return over $550,000 through the beneficiary/grant process.



More information about sponsorship opportunities and the beneficiaries can be found in the two attachments.