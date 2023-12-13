MHOG Thanks Dedicated Staff During Water Professionals Week

December 13, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com.



As Michigan continues to acknowledge those working in the water industry during "Water Professionals Week, the Marion, Howell, Oceola and Genoa Utility Department (MHOG) is shining a spotlight on its staff.



MHOG is hailing its workers during the week that runs through 12/17.



Serving 4 townships, MHOG is one of Livingston County's largest sewer and water service departments. In a press release, MHOG says it has 11 wastewater operators, 11 water system operators, and 6 support staff working to operate, maintain, and provide safe, reliable drinking water to approximately 20-thousand Livingston County residents.



Greg Tatara, Utility Director says he is "proud of all they do."



MHOG maintains about 320 miles of pipe network, and worked un-interrupted during the height of the covid pandemic to keep drinking water safe, and wastewater sanitation available.



According to mhog.org, the area around Howell flourished in the 1990's, municipal sanitary sewer and water systems were installed in Marion, Howell, Oceola, and Genoa Townships. The MHOG Water Authority was created to provide water within the boundaries of the four Townships.



Sewer service is provided to these Townships in various ways. Marion Township contracts with the City of Howell, Howell Township owns and maintains their own sewer system, and the G-O Sewer Authority was created to provide sanitary sewer within Genoa and Oceola's district boundaries.



The MHOG Utility Department oversees the day to day operations, planning, and operation of the municipal water systems in MHOG (Marion, Howell, Oceola, and Genoa Townships) and the sanitary sewer systems for Genoa and Oceola Townships.



The department oversees three wastewater treatment plants, a sanitary collection system with over 500,000 linear feet of pipe and 56 pump stations, two water treatment plants, and a water distribution system with over 750,000 linear feet of pipe, seven water towers, and four booster stations.



Today, the MHOG Utility Department has 25 employees located amongst the Township Hall, the Marion-Howell-Oceola-Genoa water facility, and the Genoa-Oceola Wastewater treatment facilities.



More information can be found at the provided links.