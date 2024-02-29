Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Affected MHOG Customers

February 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A boil water advisory that was issued by the MHOG Sewer and Water Authority has been lifted.



Corrective measures were taken and no coliform bacteria was detected in follow-up testing of the system’s water.



Utility Director Greg Tatara told WHMI tests came back negative and the all-clear was given so it is no longer necessary for residents to use boiled or bottled water for drinking or cooking.



Contractors accidentally struck a main water line yesterday near Trinity Health Livingston Hospital off Grand River, leading to a loss of pressure while repairs were made. Only people on the MHOG water system east of Kellogg Road and west of Bendix Road were affected.



