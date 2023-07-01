Metroparks Receives Grant Funding To Combat Spotted Lanternfly

July 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Huron-Clinton Metroparks has received grant funding to combat the spotted lanternfly.



The Metroparks received the grant this spring from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program to survey for the spotted lanternfly and treat the invasive host plant, tree of heaven.



The spotted lanternfly is not native to North America and was first found, in 2014, in Pennsylvania. It has since expanded its range to several states in the eastern United States, with the first live population found in Michigan last year. The lanternfly has the potential to impact Michigan’s economy in a negative way.



The invasive species feeds on important crops including grapes, apples, and hops, although its preferred host plant is the tree of heaven. While feeding on them, this pest secretes large amounts of a sugar-rich, sticky liquid called honeydew. Honeydew and the resulting black sooty mold can kill plants and attract other pest that disrupt crop production and harvesting.



Located within a 20-mile range of the initial Pontiac infestation, are four regional Metroparks—Kensington, Indian Springs, Stony Creek, and Wolcott Mill—situated across Oakland and Macomb counties. Combined, these parks cover over 14,000 acres and include high-quality natural areas of grasslands, woodlands, wetlands, and lakes. If left undetected, the large woodland areas with populations of tree of heaven, sumac, grape, black walnut, and maples have the potential to create a biomass center for the lanternfly in the region.



The grant funding will help the Metroparks address early detection and stop the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly.



As part of the grant project, the Metroparks will be working with a contractor on a two-pronged approach to combat the lanternfly. First, there will be a survey of the four Metroparks to check for the spotted lanternfly in all stages of its lifespan. Second, removal of the preferred host, tree of heaven, will take place.



Chief of Natural Resources Tyler Mitchell said “Receiving granting funding, like that from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, is key to fighting invasive species in the Metroparks. Being proactive in our fight against invasive species will significantly decrease the effects they can have the ecosystem. By working with partners, state, and national agencies, we can slow and eradicate the spread of harmful invasive species like the spotted lanternfly.”



The public can help by reporting sightings of spotted lanterfly. If you identify adult or immature spotted lanternflies, take pictures, if possible, record the location, try to collect them in a container, and report your findings. If you see suspect egg masses, do not disturb them. Take photos, if possible, note the location and report it.



Tips and photos to help identify the spotted lanternfly are in the provided press release, along with reporting information.